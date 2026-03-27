Ground robot Zmii breaks through to fighters who held line in complete isolation for 5 days. VIDEO

Fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Cornet Marko Bezruchko successfully used the Zmii unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to carry out an extremely complex logistics operation on the front line. The robot broke through to Ukrainian defenders who had been in complete isolation at forward positions for five days. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The mission was critically dangerous: the Zmii had to cover a distance of 13 kilometres, much of it running in immediate proximity to enemy units. Any mistake or detection of the robot by the enemy could have cost the lives of the troops waiting for help.

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