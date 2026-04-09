In March, Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian USF units, – Syrskyi

Unmanned aerial systems are one of the key factors in the Defence Forces’ superiority. It is these systems that are currently inflicting the most widespread and effective damage on the enemy.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the Defence Forces are maintaining the strategic initiative and preventing Russian troops from resuming a large-scale offensive.

"For four months running, since December 2025, our unmanned systems units have been neutralising more enemy personnel than the enemy is recruiting into its ranks.



During a meeting on the development of unmanned systems, we summarised and analysed the results for March," he noted.

Read more: Russia seeks to seize more territory and create "buffer zone" in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Syrskyi

Enemy losses

In March, compared to February, the total number of enemy personnel casualties inflicted by unmanned systems units increased by 29%.

"On average, unmanned systems units are already carrying out more than 11,000 combat missions per day. Furthermore, according to March’s results, 50% more verified targets were hit compared to February’s statistics. That is over 150,000," explained the commander-in-chief.

He also noted an increase in the effectiveness of Middle Strike assets.

"Almost 350 strikes at operational depth (30–120 km). 143 enemy logistics facilities and depots, 52 Russian army command posts, 20 enemy oil and energy sector facilities, and much more have been struck. This is the combined result of the work of domestic manufacturers of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the growing skill of operators, and the organisational decisions we have made.



"Our ground-based robotic systems also increased the number of missions completed by more than 50% in March compared to February," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Syrskyi and Hnatov’s report: frontline situation and AFU long-range strikes

The enemy is not standing still

Intelligence data indicates that as of early April, the occupiers had expanded the strength of their unmanned systems (UAS) forces to 101,000 personnel, and plan to increase this to 165,500 by the end of 2026.

"Therefore, we have no right to stop in this decisive confrontation.



The further development of unmanned systems units across various branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is ongoing. During the meeting, I heard reports, in particular, on the progress of capability development for UAS units in the Land Forces and Territorial Defence Forces, as well as on the use of unmanned naval vessels.



A particularly valuable part of such meetings is the exchange of experience between representatives of combat brigades and battalions. On this occasion, it is worth noting the comprehensive work of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade (414 USB) ‘Madyar’s Birds’ in identifying and destroying enemy UAV landing sites.

"A telling figure: 26% more enemy pilot positions were neutralised in March than in February," noted Syrskyi.

Thus, following the meeting, tasks were set out regarding the development of Ukraine’s unmanned systems.

Read more: Defence of Kostiantynivka continues, enemy wants to improve its tactical position, - Syrskyi