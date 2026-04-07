Defence of Kostiantynivka continues, enemy wants to improve its tactical position, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi was operating within the area of responsibility of the 19th Corps, which is defending the Kostiantynivka-Druzhkivka conurbation.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy is seeking to improve its tactical position

Russian occupation forces are attempting to improve their tactical position in this sector by combining attacks by small infantry groups with massive drone raids.

"For almost a year, units of the corps have been successfully repelling the enemy’s attempts to capture Kostiantynivka, holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The command staff is demonstrating a high level of adaptability to changes on the battlefield, making proactive and unconventional decisions," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Syrskyi and Hnatov’s report: frontline situation and AFU long-range strikes

Priorities of the Defence Forces

According to Syrskyi, the priority areas of work remain the destruction of the occupiers’ rear logistics, the neutralisation of enemy infantry at the start of assaults, and the preservation of our soldiers’ lives in conditions of high-intensity combat operations.

"I paid particular attention to analysing proposals from commanders regarding the urgent needs of units. Key aspects included strengthening capabilities to counter enemy UAVs, the supply of ammunition and other logistical resources.

As a result of this work, a number of problematic issues raised by commanders on the ground were promptly resolved," he explained.

In addition, whilst visiting the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard "Khartiia", Syrskyi presented the soldiers with honorary breast badges from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia seeks to seize more territory and create "buffer zone" in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Syrskyi





