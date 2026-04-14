Germany and Ukraine have agreed on new military aid packages, - Merz

Friedrich Merz announced new aid packages for Ukraine, which include air defense systems, long-range weapons, and military supplies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Radio Liberty."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today we agreed on new support packages, primarily concerning air defense, long-range weapons, and ammunition," Merz said during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also added that Kyiv and Berlin had signed several cooperation agreements.

According to him, the cooperation is beneficial not only for Ukraine but also for Germany and its security, because there is no other army in Europe that "has had such military experience over the past decades."

What led up to this?

On April 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an official visit.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU will not be quick process, — Merz