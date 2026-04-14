Ukraine’s accession to EU will not be quick process, — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine's EU membership is strategically important but will take time and require reforms.

According to Censor.NET, "European Truth" reports on this.

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The chancellor stated that Germany supports Ukraine's path toward European integration, but cautioned that the process of joining the EU cannot happen quickly.

"Ukraine's accession to the EU will be a strategically important step toward greater security and a prosperous Europe," the chancellor added.

Read more: In Germany, there is hope that, following Orbán’s defeat, Ukraine will very soon receive loan of €90 billion

Merz also called on Ukraine to continue its reforms, particularly in the fight against corruption, emphasizing their importance for the country’s future.

"Every success of these reforms is a step toward Europe. And at the same time, I want to emphasize, this is also in the interests of both Europe and Ukraine," he stressed.

What happened before?

On April 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an official visit.

Merz announced new aid packages for Ukraine, which include air defense systems, long-range weapons, and military supplies.