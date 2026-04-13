In Germany, there is hope that, following Orbán’s defeat, Ukraine will very soon receive loan of €90 billion

Germany hopes that the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán will help secure a €90 billion loan for Ukraine "very quickly."

A German government spokesperson made this statement, according to Censor.NET, which cites Reuters.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"This vote means there is hope that aid to Ukraine can be provided very quickly. The German government is working on this, so it is eagerly awaiting the swift formation of a government in Hungary," he said.

Elections in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.

In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Mátyás has received over 69% of the votes.

Read more: We’ll have to sit down at negotiating table with Putin, but we won’t become friends, - Magyar

What happened before?