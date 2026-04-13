In Germany, there is hope that, following Orbán’s defeat, Ukraine will very soon receive loan of €90 billion
Germany hopes that the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán will help secure a €90 billion loan for Ukraine "very quickly."
A German government spokesperson made this statement, according to Censor.NET, which cites Reuters.
What is known?
"This vote means there is hope that aid to Ukraine can be provided very quickly. The German government is working on this, so it is eagerly awaiting the swift formation of a government in Hungary," he said.
Elections in Hungary
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
- In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Mátyás has received over 69% of the votes.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary would "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU immediately traveled to Budapest following the detention of the cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has opened an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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