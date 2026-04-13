We’ll have to sit down at negotiating table with Putin, but we won’t become friends, - Magyar

Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s new ruling party, "Tisza," and a candidate for prime minister, has declared his willingness to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Hungarian publication Nepszava.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Magyar on contacts with Russia

Journalists asked Magyar about his views on the statements made by current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who said he would like to see how a "pro-Ukrainian government" would conduct negotiations with Russia.

"Let's stop joking around. I don't think the resigning prime minister takes himself seriously when he says things like that on the air. No one wants a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. They want a pro-Hungarian one, and we hope that's what we'll have after April 12," Magyar said.

Read more: Hungarian elections: 98.93% of votes counted, Magyar wins over 69% of vote

Magyar is ready to negotiate with Putin

"Of course, if that's the case, we'll have to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian president," he said.

Magyar went on to explain his reasoning:

Hungary and Russia are neighbors, and their geographical location will not change.

Dependence on Russian energy will continue for some time to come.

Diversification must be stepped up, but this will not happen overnight.

If necessary, we will negotiate, but we will not become friends," the future prime minister emphasized.

According to Magyar, the new government will focus on the real problems facing Hungarians, rather than on foreign policy games.

Read more: Ukraine lifts its advice to citizens to refrain from travelling to Hungary, - Foreign Ministry

Elections in Hungary

Read more: Fico won’t be able to pressure EU if Orban loses election, - Bloomberg