We’ll have to sit down at negotiating table with Putin, but we won’t become friends, - Magyar
Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s new ruling party, "Tisza," and a candidate for prime minister, has declared his willingness to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Hungarian publication Nepszava.
Magyar on contacts with Russia
Journalists asked Magyar about his views on the statements made by current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who said he would like to see how a "pro-Ukrainian government" would conduct negotiations with Russia.
"Let's stop joking around. I don't think the resigning prime minister takes himself seriously when he says things like that on the air. No one wants a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. They want a pro-Hungarian one, and we hope that's what we'll have after April 12," Magyar said.
Magyar is ready to negotiate with Putin
"Of course, if that's the case, we'll have to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian president," he said.
Magyar went on to explain his reasoning:
- Hungary and Russia are neighbors, and their geographical location will not change.
- Dependence on Russian energy will continue for some time to come.
- Diversification must be stepped up, but this will not happen overnight.
If necessary, we will negotiate, but we will not become friends," the future prime minister emphasized.
According to Magyar, the new government will focus on the real problems facing Hungarians, rather than on foreign policy games.
Elections in Hungary
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that responsibility for forming a government now passes to the election winners.
- In Hungary, 98.93% of votes have been counted, with Magyar receiving over 69% of the vote.
- It is known that Fico and Czech Prime Minister Babiš supported Orbán in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.
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