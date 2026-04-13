Hungarian elections: 98.93% of votes counted, Magyar wins over 69% of vote

The Hungarian National Election Commission has released the results of 98.93% of the votes counted. Péter Magyar’s opposition party, "Tisza," has won the parliamentary elections in Hungary and secured a potential constitutional majority.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data released by the Hungarian National Election Commission.

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Vote count results

According to the count of 98.93% of ballots:

"Tisza" – around 69.35% of the vote and 138 seats;

Viktor Orbán’s "Fidesz" party – 27.64% and 55 seats;

"Our Homeland" – 3.02% and 6 seats.

A constitutional majority requires 133 seats, so "Tisza" has, according to preliminary results, exceeded this threshold.

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In majority constituencies, Tisza candidates have won in 93 out of 106 constituencies, further strengthening the opposition’s position in the new parliament.

The official count is due to be completed within six days of the election. The final votes to be counted are those from abroad and ballots cast by voters outside their constituencies.

What led up to this?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly acknowledged his political party’s defeat. He noted that responsibility for forming a government now passes to the election winners.

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