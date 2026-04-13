Ursula von der Leyen has reacted to results of Hungarian elections

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was the first to react to the preliminary results of the vote, emphasising their significance for Europe.

"Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight," she wrote on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, the European Union is closely monitoring developments in the political situation in Hungary.

Read more: Hungarian elections: over 74% of voters have already cast their ballots

Orbán conceded defeat and congratulated the opposition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the preliminary defeat of his political force and acknowledged that his Fidesz party would not be able to form a government.

"The election results, although not final, are clear and obvious. We have not been given the responsibility and opportunity to lead the country. I have congratulated the winning party," said Orbán.

Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisa party, also reported on Orbán’s congratulations, publishing a statement to that effect on Facebook.

With 66.69% of the votes counted, the Tisza party is set to win 137 seats in parliament, while Fidesz is set to win 55.

Read more: Orbán warned of "danger" to Hungary in case of his defeat in election