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Hungarian elections: over 74% of voters have already cast their ballots
As of 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 74.23% of voters—or 5,587,000 people—had cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.
This is evidenced by data from the Hungarian National Election Office (NVI), according to Censor.NET.
Updated turnout figures
For example, in Budapest, 77.18% of voters had cast their ballots by 5:00 p.m. local time.
Voter turnout was highest in the Pest County, at 77.58%. Meanwhile, the lowest turnout—68.13%—was recorded in the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County.
- As a reminder, as of 3:00 p.m., voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary elections stood at 66.01%, which corresponded to 4,968,713 votes.
Elections in Hungary
- Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12.
- As a reminder, the day before, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Orbán and stated that the U.S. was ready to invest in the economy of Hungary.
- Orbán was also backed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.
- According to the results of March polls, Péter Magyar’s Hungarian opposition party "Tisza" has widened its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s "Fidesz" party by 23 percentage points.
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