Hungarian elections: over 74% of voters have already cast their ballots

As of 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 74.23% of voters—or 5,587,000 people—had cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

This is evidenced by data from the Hungarian National Election Office (NVI), according to Censor.NET.

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Updated turnout figures

For example, in Budapest, 77.18% of voters had cast their ballots by 5:00 p.m. local time.

Voter turnout was highest in the Pest County, at 77.58%. Meanwhile, the lowest turnout—68.13%—was recorded in the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County.

Read more: Orbán warned of "danger" to Hungary in case of his defeat in election

As a reminder, as of 3:00 p.m., voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary elections stood at 66.01%, which corresponded to 4,968,713 votes.

Elections in Hungary