Orbán warned of "danger" to Hungary in case of his defeat in election

Two days before the parliamentary elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed the public with a statement warning of a threat to the state if he were removed from power.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reported on this.

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Claims of "danger" and interference

In his address, Orbán stressed that the country allegedly risks losing the gains of recent years. According to him, "we are now facing the danger of losing everything we have built together."

He also claimed that "foreign intelligence services" were interfering in the electoral process, alleging that they were attempting to sow chaos in the country. However, the prime minister did not provide any concrete evidence to support these claims.

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The most serious challenge in 16 years

Orbán, who has been in power for 16 years, is now facing one of his most difficult political challenges. Opinion polls show growing support for opposition politician Péter Magyar and his party, "Tisza."

Experts note that the election could be a turning point for Hungary’s political system, as the level of competition has increased significantly compared to previous campaigns.

Read more: Magyar is enigma for EU, he does not criticize bloc, but he does not defend it either - Politico

The youth factor is shifting the balance

The younger generation of voters, which came of age during Orbán’s rule, is playing a key role in the current campaign. It is this group that is increasingly backing the opposition.

Some young Hungarians openly state their willingness to emigrate should the incumbent prime minister win again. Analysts emphasize that high youth turnout could significantly influence the election results, particularly by helping smaller parties overcome the electoral threshold.

Experts also note that the agenda of the ruling "Fidesz" party is increasingly out of step with the demands of the younger generation, creating additional risks for the current government.

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