Leader of Hungarian opposition, Magyar, has stated that, should his party win election, his government would adopt "pragmatic" approach towards Russia

The main political opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition party "Tisza," stated that his future government would take a "pragmatic" approach toward Russia.

He said this in an interview with the Associated Press, according to Censor.NET.

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On future relations with Russia

Magyar criticized the current Hungarian government’s growing ties with Moscow, as well as reports of Russian intelligence agencies interfering in the elections to benefit Orbán.

At the same time, he stated that his future government would adopt a "pragmatic approach toward Russia."

"Pragmatism means that we do not interfere in Russia’s internal affairs, and they do not interfere in ours. We are two sovereign countries and respect one another, but we don’t necessarily have to like one another," said the opposition politician.

Read more: US senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine - FT

In addition, Magyar criticized the Orbán government for its failure to diversify the energy mix and called for the conclusion of new agreements, as well as the construction of new infrastructure to supply oil and gas from other sources to Hungary.

However, according to him, "this does not mean that we should stop using Russian oil tomorrow."

"This means that EU resources must be used wisely," he added.

Elections in Hungary

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will take place on April 12. Opinion polls indicate growing support for Orbán's Fidesz party, but the opposition party Tisa maintains a lead of about 14 percentage points.