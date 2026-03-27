US senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine - FT

Two U.S. senators plan to introduce a bill that would impose sanctions on high-ranking officials in Hungary involved in obstructing aid to Ukraine

The Financial Times reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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The sponsors are Democrat Jean Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis.

This refers to the "Block Putin" bill. If passed, Trump would be required to impose financial sanctions and ban the issuance of visas to Hungarian officials involved in the country’s purchases of Russian oil and gas, and who have attempted to block support for Ukraine.

Read more: EU has not approved loan to Hungary for rearmament due to its veto of loan to Ukraine, — media

They plan to introduce the bill this week.

"The United States and our allies must remain united in supporting Ukraine and in cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Putin’s war. ... This bill holds high-ranking Hungarian officials accountable, while providing Hungary with a clear path to rejoin the ranks of its allies by ending its dependence on Russian energy and ceasing to obstruct support for Ukraine," said Republican Tillis.

In the draft bill reviewed by the FT, Orbán is not explicitly named as a target of sanctions. According to an aide to the congressman, the Trump administration must determine which Hungarian officials were involved in delaying aid to Ukraine and maintaining the country’s dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Read more: If EU does not unblock loan of 90 billion euros, we hope for alternative, - Zelenskyy

What happened before?