US senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine - FT
Two U.S. senators plan to introduce a bill that would impose sanctions on high-ranking officials in Hungary involved in obstructing aid to Ukraine
The Financial Times reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The sponsors are Democrat Jean Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis.
This refers to the "Block Putin" bill. If passed, Trump would be required to impose financial sanctions and ban the issuance of visas to Hungarian officials involved in the country’s purchases of Russian oil and gas, and who have attempted to block support for Ukraine.
They plan to introduce the bill this week.
"The United States and our allies must remain united in supporting Ukraine and in cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Putin’s war. ... This bill holds high-ranking Hungarian officials accountable, while providing Hungary with a clear path to rejoin the ranks of its allies by ending its dependence on Russian energy and ceasing to obstruct support for Ukraine," said Republican Tillis.
In the draft bill reviewed by the FT, Orbán is not explicitly named as a target of sanctions. According to an aide to the congressman, the Trump administration must determine which Hungarian officials were involved in delaying aid to Ukraine and maintaining the country’s dependence on Russian energy supplies.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has opened an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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