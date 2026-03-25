EU has not approved loan to Hungary for rearmament due to its veto of loan to Ukraine, — media

The European Commission has "put on hold" the approval of Hungary's loan plan for rearmament under the SAFE program.

This is reported by the Polish publication RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

The unofficial reason is the blocking of a loan to Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 25, the European Commission approved the defense plans of France and the Czech Republic, while Hungary’s plan, worth approximately 16 billion euros, was not approved.

Officially, the European Commission states that "the assessment is ongoing, and the Commission will approve the plan for Hungary once it is ready."

However, the unofficial reason for this delay is Hungary's blocking of a 90-billion-dollar loan to Ukraine.

"It is difficult for the European Commission to approve billions of euros for Viktor Orbán when he is violating the principle of 'loyal cooperation' and blocking funds for a country at war with Russia," explained an unnamed EU diplomat.

According to journalists, Budapest is "very interested" in receiving funds under the SAFE program, requesting over a billion euros more than what Brussels is offering.

Read more: Hungary returned Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles damaged and empty of cash, — Katsion

What happened before?