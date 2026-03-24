Hungary returned Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles damaged and empty of cash, — Katsion

Yurii Katsion, Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank, spoke about the incident involving the detention of the bank's cash collectors in Hungary.

He stated this during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to him, the cash was transported to ensure stable cash management in Ukraine.

Katsion noted that on March 12, two vehicles showing signs of damage were returned to Oschadbank, with no money or valuables inside.

Communication and video surveillance equipment was also seized from the vehicle.

Neither before nor after the incident did Oschadbank receive any official notification regarding the grounds for the detention of the individuals and the cargo.

"Subsequently, by a resolution of the Hungarian government and then the Hungarian parliament, Oschadbank’s cash and assets were frozen for 60 days. The bank initiated criminal, procedural, and international legal actions, and provided information to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and relevant international counterparties and creditors in accordance with our contractual obligations," he added.

Read more: Hungary’s attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel threatens EU currency stability – ECB chief Lagarde

What do debt collectors say?

Hennadii Kuznetsov, a member of the cash collection team, said that the route had been agreed upon in advance.

"While driving on a ring road in Budapest, a police car pulled up alongside us, turned on its red flashing lights, and signaled for us to follow them. It looked like a routine check. So we pulled into a gas station parking lot. At the police officer’s request, I handed over the required documents; he took them, and then a violent arrest ensued."

"Two vehicles were blocked by armored vehicles from the counterterrorism unit, which were fully armed. After assessing the situation, I ordered the cash collectors to get out of the vehicle," he said.

According to Kuznetsov, this was followed by a "violent and forceful arrest"; the collectors were made to wear balaclavas and hoods and were handcuffed.

The cash collectors were then taken to the Anti-Terrorism Center building.

"The interrogations lasted for more than a day. When we asked for consular assistance and legal representation, they told us that the consul had refused to help us and that they couldn’t find any lawyers. The team was kept in handcuffs for over 28 hours," he said.

In addition, according to Kuznetsov, he was subjected to a compulsory medical procedure, specifically an injection, followed by another one at the hospital.

"I started feeling sick during the interrogation, so they took me to a clinic and put me on an IV. I remained in the hospital until I returned to Ukraine," he added.

Watch more: SSU exposes Hungarian intelligence officer who ran agent network in Zakarpattia. VIDEO

Similar measures were also taken against other collectors.

What happened before?