Hungary’s attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel threatens EU currency stability – ECB chief Lagarde

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde believes that the attack by special forces of Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Centre on Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel from Ukraine and the seizure of the money pose a threat to the EU’s currency stability.

This is stated in Lagarde’s written reply to a letter from National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi, which was previously reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

ECB reaction

The National Bank publicly reported on the response from one of the recipients of Pyshnyi’s letters, namely the head of the European Central Bank.

"Christine Lagarde shares our arguments and stresses the risks such a situation poses to the euro as an international currency," said Yuliia Yevtushenko, Director of the NBU Communications Department.

Read more: Hungary has decided to seize Oshchadbank’s funds and gold, - media

Lagarde also gave Ukraine written assurances of her intention to raise the issue in Brussels and in dialogue with Budapest.

"She promised to draw the President of the European Commission’s attention to the letter from the NBU, share her own concerns with her, and also personally discuss the issue with Hungarian representatives," the NBU representative said.

Background

Read more: Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles returned from Hungary, but cash and gold remain detained