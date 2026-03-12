Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles returned from Hungary, but cash and gold remain detained
Oschadbank has returned the cash-in-transit vehicles that had previously been detained in Hungary. The vehicles have already been handed over to the bank’s representatives and Ukrainian diplomats, but the cash and bank gold they were carrying remain detained.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Oschadbank.
"Today, Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles, which had been unlawfully detained in Hungary, have already been handed over to Oschadbank representatives and Ukrainian diplomats," the statement reads.
The vehicles, along with some of the personal belongings of the seven members of the cash collection crew, have finally been returned by Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) to their lawful owners.
Oschadbank expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for their assistance in recovering the bank’s property and the belongings of its employees.
Equipment damage recorded
"After the return of the cash-in-transit vehicles, a number of instances of equipment damage were recorded. Oschadbank’s legal representatives on the ground carried out a detailed documentation of all identified defects. After the vehicles are returned to Ukraine, an assessment of the damage caused will be conducted," the bank said.
Cash and valuables remain detained in Hungary
At the same time, cash and valuables amounting to US$40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of bank gold still remain unlawfully detained in Hungary.
Oschadbank will continue to consistently defend its rights within the framework of the previously announced strategy: protecting the interests of its employees and recovering the valuables belonging to the state-owned bank. A number of legal steps have already been taken.
The bank says the transportation of funds complied with international law
Oschadbank insists that the transportation was carried out lawfully in accordance with all norms of international law and that its rights to the seized cash and valuables are legitimate.
Background
- The transportation of cash and valuables was carried out under an international agreement between Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank Austria. The shipment was processed in accordance with international transport rules and applicable European customs procedures.
- Oschadbank holds a valid licence for international transportation issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.
- During the full-scale war, banks transport valuables exclusively by land. Such shipments take place on average once a week.
- The cash-in-transit crew consisted of seven full-time employees whose tenure at the bank ranges from 3 to 21 years. Traditionally, one of the heads of Oschadbank’s cash collection department accompanies international shipments. This time, the team was led by the deputy director of the department.
- The funds transported from Vienna to Ukraine belong to Oschadbank. These funds were entrusted to the bank by Ukrainian citizens and businesses. They were being delivered to Ukraine for further circulation and to supply the country’s cash market.
- The packing of the cash and valuables was carried out in compliance with all regulatory and transport requirements.
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