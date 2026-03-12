Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles returned from Hungary, but cash and gold remain detained

Oschadbank has returned the cash-in-transit vehicles that had previously been detained in Hungary. The vehicles have already been handed over to the bank’s representatives and Ukrainian diplomats, but the cash and bank gold they were carrying remain detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Oschadbank.

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"Today, Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles, which had been unlawfully detained in Hungary, have already been handed over to Oschadbank representatives and Ukrainian diplomats," the statement reads.

The vehicles, along with some of the personal belongings of the seven members of the cash collection crew, have finally been returned by Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) to their lawful owners.

Oschadbank expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for their assistance in recovering the bank’s property and the belongings of its employees.

Read more: Zelenskyy on kidnapping of "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: This is banditry, Europe must not stay silent

Equipment damage recorded

"After the return of the cash-in-transit vehicles, a number of instances of equipment damage were recorded. Oschadbank’s legal representatives on the ground carried out a detailed documentation of all identified defects. After the vehicles are returned to Ukraine, an assessment of the damage caused will be conducted," the bank said.

Cash and valuables remain detained in Hungary

At the same time, cash and valuables amounting to US$40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of bank gold still remain unlawfully detained in Hungary.

Oschadbank will continue to consistently defend its rights within the framework of the previously announced strategy: protecting the interests of its employees and recovering the valuables belonging to the state-owned bank. A number of legal steps have already been taken.

Read more: Hungary has decided to seize Oshchadbank’s funds and gold, - media

The bank says the transportation of funds complied with international law

Oschadbank insists that the transportation was carried out lawfully in accordance with all norms of international law and that its rights to the seized cash and valuables are legitimate.

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over treatment of detained Oschadbank cash collectors

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