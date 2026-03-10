Zelenskyy on kidnapping of "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: This is banditry, Europe must not stay silent

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the way Hungary treated Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel and seized the funds amounted to banditry.

The head of state said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s reaction to Hungary’s actions

Zelenskyy was answering a question about whether Ukraine had received support from any partners in the situation involving what was described as banditry by the Hungarian special services, and how he would define his position on the events of March 5.

"I think your example of banditry is very fitting," the head of state replied.

Answering another question as to why partners are mostly silent about the situation, Zelenskyy said: "Today, Europe needs one thing: not to stay silent." According to the president, he had said this to partners in his conversations with them.

Read more: Hungary has decided to seize Oshchadbank’s funds and gold, - media

Background

Read more: Detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: NBU check confirmed shipment was properly documented, Pyshnyi says