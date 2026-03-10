Zelenskyy on kidnapping of "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: This is banditry, Europe must not stay silent
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the way Hungary treated Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel and seized the funds amounted to banditry.
The head of state said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.
President’s reaction to Hungary’s actions
Zelenskyy was answering a question about whether Ukraine had received support from any partners in the situation involving what was described as banditry by the Hungarian special services, and how he would define his position on the events of March 5.
"I think your example of banditry is very fitting," the head of state replied.
Answering another question as to why partners are mostly silent about the situation, Zelenskyy said: "Today, Europe needs one thing: not to stay silent." According to the president, he had said this to partners in his conversations with them.
Background
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of 6 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash collectors who had been detained in Hungary.
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Máté Kocsis, the leader of the parliamentary group of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, submitted a bill providing for the seizure until the end of the investigation of Oschadbank’s funds and valuables seized in Hungary.
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Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the situation involving the seizure of the currency and gold transported by Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel is a matter of national security for the country. Budapest also suggests a possible link between those funds and interference in Hungary’s elections.
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