Detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: NBU check confirmed shipment was properly documented, Pyshnyi says

The National Bank of Ukraine has no objections regarding the documentation of the currency shipment transported by Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards who had been detained in Hungary.

This was reported by National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Seven "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit workers detained in Hungary returned to Ukraine, Sybiha says. VIDEO

Shipment properly documented

"The position of the National Bank is clear: the regulator fully supports Oschadbank’s actions aimed at protecting its employees and returning the currency valuables. First, our inspection confirmed that the shipment had been properly documented. The package of accompanying documents complies with the provisions of the Customs Code, and the contracts raise no concerns on our part. Oschadbank also holds the appropriate license for conducting international transport operations issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety," Pyshnyi emphasized.

Second, according to Pyshnyi, the NBU has no objections regarding banks carrying out international transportation of cash currency within the framework of international agreements confirmed by the relevant documents from both banks.

The official noted that transporting cash by land has become standard practice since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, whereas before 2022 such operations were mostly conducted by air.

In addition, according to Pyshnyi, the volumes of currency valuables transported by banks are not unusual. Similar trips by Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles and those of other banks take place weekly.

Read more: There is information that five cash-in-transit workers abducted in Hungary are being taken to border, Sybiha says

NBU advises adjusting routes

The NBU also recommended that banks conducting cross-border transportation of valuables adjust their routes and avoid transit through countries where there are risks of such transports being blocked.

Military experience of Oschadbank employees

Pyshnyi also criticized attempts by Hungarian authorities to manipulate the issue of the military experience of Ukrainian cash-in-transit collectors.

"We see that representatives of the Hungarian authorities are manipulatively referring to the military combat experience of Oschadbank employees. As if Ukraine has not been defending itself for four years in a full-scale war, and for a total of 12 years since Russia’s invasion. Therefore, men with military experience are the norm in our country. An entire generation of men with military experience has already emerged, yet this still surprises some people," Pyshnyi said.

"The National Bank is working with Ukraine’s diplomatic service and legal advisers. We are communicating with international partners and stressing the inadmissibility of such incidents. They could potentially have negative consequences for Ukraine’s financial stability and undermine partners’ efforts aimed at supporting it," the NBU governor added.

Watch more: Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

Read more: Sybiha sees "Russian fingerprints" in detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers in Hungary