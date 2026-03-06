Detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: NBU check confirmed shipment was properly documented, Pyshnyi says
The National Bank of Ukraine has no objections regarding the documentation of the currency shipment transported by Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards who had been detained in Hungary.
This was reported by National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi, Censor.NET informs.
Shipment properly documented
"The position of the National Bank is clear: the regulator fully supports Oschadbank’s actions aimed at protecting its employees and returning the currency valuables. First, our inspection confirmed that the shipment had been properly documented. The package of accompanying documents complies with the provisions of the Customs Code, and the contracts raise no concerns on our part. Oschadbank also holds the appropriate license for conducting international transport operations issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety," Pyshnyi emphasized.
Second, according to Pyshnyi, the NBU has no objections regarding banks carrying out international transportation of cash currency within the framework of international agreements confirmed by the relevant documents from both banks.
The official noted that transporting cash by land has become standard practice since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, whereas before 2022 such operations were mostly conducted by air.
In addition, according to Pyshnyi, the volumes of currency valuables transported by banks are not unusual. Similar trips by Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles and those of other banks take place weekly.
NBU advises adjusting routes
The NBU also recommended that banks conducting cross-border transportation of valuables adjust their routes and avoid transit through countries where there are risks of such transports being blocked.
Military experience of Oschadbank employees
Pyshnyi also criticized attempts by Hungarian authorities to manipulate the issue of the military experience of Ukrainian cash-in-transit collectors.
"We see that representatives of the Hungarian authorities are manipulatively referring to the military combat experience of Oschadbank employees. As if Ukraine has not been defending itself for four years in a full-scale war, and for a total of 12 years since Russia’s invasion. Therefore, men with military experience are the norm in our country. An entire generation of men with military experience has already emerged, yet this still surprises some people," Pyshnyi said.
"The National Bank is working with Ukraine’s diplomatic service and legal advisers. We are communicating with international partners and stressing the inadmissibility of such incidents. They could potentially have negative consequences for Ukraine’s financial stability and undermine partners’ efforts aimed at supporting it," the NBU governor added.
Background
-
As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
-
On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of 6 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash collectors who had been detained in Hungary.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password