Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ukrainian citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety.
This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"In connection with the kidnapping of seven Ukrainian citizens and the theft of state bank property in Budapest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety amid the arbitrary actions of the Hungarian authorities.
If possible, we also ask you to prioritize other transit routes that do not pass through Hungarian territory," the ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry also drew the attention of Ukrainian and European businesses to the threat of arbitrary seizure of property on Hungarian territory.
"We recommend taking these risks into account in the context of any business activity in this country," they concluded.
What preceded it?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government considered the Ukrainian president's statement an "open threat".
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "forcefully" break through the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The Hungarian tax authority confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
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