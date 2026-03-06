Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukrainian citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

"In connection with the kidnapping of seven Ukrainian citizens and the theft of state bank property in Budapest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety amid the arbitrary actions of the Hungarian authorities.

If possible, we also ask you to prioritize other transit routes that do not pass through Hungarian territory," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also drew the attention of Ukrainian and European businesses to the threat of arbitrary seizure of property on Hungarian territory.

"We recommend taking these risks into account in the context of any business activity in this country," they concluded.

Read more: Ukrainian consuls were not allowed to meet Oschadbank collectors who were taken hostage in Budapest, - Sybiha

What preceded it?

Read more: Ukraine has decided to cut off Hungary from Russian oil. We will block its aid, - Orban