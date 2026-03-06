Ukraine has decided to cut off Hungary from Russian oil. We will block its aid, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that he will block European aid to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies are restored.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the EP.

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Details

He is convinced that Ukraine has no technical obstacles to resuming supplies.

"The situation is clear: the Druzhba oil pipeline has no technical problems, the basis (for its shutdown) is a political decision. The Ukrainians have decided to cut off Hungary from Russian oil, which belongs to us," said the Hungarian prime minister.

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Blocking assistance

Commenting on the provision of €90 billion in support to Ukraine, Orbán said that Hungary links its veto on this decision to the termination of Druzhba.

Budapest will not veto the resumption of oil pipeline operations.

Read more: Ukraine demands that Hungary grant freedom of choice "without coercion or pressure" to two prisoners it handed over to Russia

"No one, not even the Germans, can demand a positive response from us. We will respond (in the EU vote, which Hungary is blocking. - Ed.) as our interests require. And we will never support any financial assistance that Brussels may provide to Ukraine until the Ukrainians let the oil through," he said.

At the same time, he did not guarantee that the veto would be lifted if the oil pipeline resumed operations.

Orbán also announced his intention not to comply with the pan-European decision on the embargo on Russian energy supplies: "We must clearly state that we will not comply with Ukraine's demand to abandon cheap Russian energy."

Read more: We demand that Hungary immediately release "Oschadbank" collectors, - National Bank of Ukraine

Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine

Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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