Ukraine demands that Hungary grant freedom of choice "without coercion or pressure" to two prisoners it handed over to Russia

Photo: Військові ЗСУ з угорським громадянством в Угорщині після полону РФ

On 5 March, Ukraine summoned the acting chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine over Russia's transfer of two Ukrainian prisoners with Hungarian citizenship to Budapest without any prior notification or coordination with Kyiv.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukraine's demand

The Ukrainian side emphasised the "unacceptability of publicity and politicisation" of sensitive issues in connection with the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity to Hungary.

"The return of people from captivity is an absolute priority for Ukraine, as evidenced by the return of 200 servicemen today as part of the exchange. Work on this is ongoing in all possible areas and with all partners capable of facilitating the release of Ukrainian servicemen and civilian hostages, regardless of their ethnic origin," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to invite Hungarian diplomat to verify information about Russia's transfer of two prisoners of war

Kyiv demands that the returned soldiers be given the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consulate staff to check on their health, provide consular assistance and "guarantee the opportunity to freely determine their future without external pressure or coercion."

"We expect a prompt response and official confirmation from the Hungarian side that the persons in question will be given complete freedom to choose their place of residence and future plans," the Foreign Ministry added.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Szijjártó announced that he had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the alleged mobilisation of two Hungarians. He spoke of an "open hunt for people".

One of them was allegedly taken away in the city of Berehove by "cruel man hunters sent from Odesa," despite the fact that the man was allegedly exempt from conscription. Another young man of Hungarian nationality, who had mental health problems, was also mobilised and has been missing ever since, the Hungarian minister claimed.

On 4 March, it was reported that dictator Vladimir Putin had ordered the release of two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen with Hungarian citizenship who had been captured by the Russian army. They were taken away by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who was visiting Moscow.

Read more: Orbán: Zelenskyy is threatening not me but Hungary, I will not allow blackmail