Russia will hand over to Szijjártó two Hungarian citizens who fought on side of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the release of two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with Hungarian citizenship who were captured by the Russian army. They will be taken away by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who is currently visiting Moscow.

This was stated by Putin, who was quoted by the propaganda agency TASS, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

During his meeting with Szijjártó, Putin noted that the issue of prisoners had been raised on Tuesday by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a telephone conversation.

"These are citizens who have dual citizenship, both Ukrainian and Hungarian, and they were forcibly mobilized. I have decided to release two people. As requested by the prime minister, you can take them with you –– directly onto the plane that brought you here and on which you will return to Budapest," said the Kremlin leader.

Read more: Hungarian Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador over mobilisation of Hungarians, — Szijjártó

What preceded it?