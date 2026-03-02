Hungarian Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador over mobilisation of Hungarians, — Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that he had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the alleged mobilization of two Hungarian citizens.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the war in Ukraine "hopeless and senseless."

"Brussels is investing countless funds in this completely hopeless and senseless war, and they want to take even more money from Europeans to continue this senseless and hopeless war, which brings new deaths, new suffering, and new manhunts every day. In Ukraine, there is open hunting of people on the streets to support the war," Szijjártó said.

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Szijjártó claims two Hungarians have been mobilized

According to the Hungarian minister, there is allegedly "open hunting to support the war" going on in the streets of Ukraine.

He claims that one man from Berehove, who also has Hungarian citizenship, was "mobilized despite being officially exempt from conscription," and another young man of Hungarian origin with mental health issues was also "abducted and has been missing ever since."

"That is why today we summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express our protest against the ongoing violent conscription and open hunting of people on the streets," said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Szijjártó added that "this war must be ended immediately."