Orbán: Zelenskyy is threatening not me but Hungary, I will not allow blackmail

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has responded to the latest statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the blocking of EU aid over the failure to restore oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

As reported by Censor.NET, the politician wrote about this on the social network X.

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Orbán’s response

"President Zelenskyy is not threatening me. He is threatening Hungary. Unfortunately for him, he cannot stop me from protecting Hungarian families," he said.

Orbán again mentioned what he called Hungary’s "oil blockade" by Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline.

"We must break this oil blockade. We cannot reach an agreement with the Ukrainians on this because they are blackmailing us and trying to force us. And we want to show that Hungary cannot be blackmailed and cannot be forced. Oil must pass through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline, and the Ukrainians are obliged to do this. They are not doing us a favor; they cannot bargain over this; it is their obligation under the agreement concluded with the European Union," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Read more: Hungary will break through Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline "blockade" by force. No compromises – Orban

Orbán added that he plans to "use all means to break this oil blockade."

"I will use financial means, but of course not military ones, because we are on the side of peace, but I will use all possible political means to protect Hungarian families. If we do not defend ourselves against blackmail from Ukraine, Hungarians will pay for it. Therefore, we will defend ourselves, and we will break it, we will break the oil blockade, and no threats, no threats to life will be able to deter me from this," he concluded.

Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine

As a reminder, the Hungarian Prime Minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of oil from the Russian Federation through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the €90 billion EU loan to support Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Hungarian opposition leader reacted sharply to Zelenskyy’s statements