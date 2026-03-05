Hungary will forcefully break Ukraine’s "blockade" of "Druzhba" oil pipeline. No compromises – Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to force Ukraine to restore the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban wrote about this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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The politician's threat

According to Orban, Hungary has political and financial tools to make Ukraine restore oil transit.

"We will win. We will force them to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline unconditionally and as soon as possible," the Hungarian prime minister said.

"There will be no compromises here. No deals. We will defeat them. We will break through Ukraine’s oil blockade, we will force the Ukrainians to restore supplies not through business, not through a deal, not through a compromise, but through force. Hungary’s energy will soon flow again through the Druzhba pipeline," Orban added.

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Background

On January 27, Russian occupation forces launched a strike on a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. The likely target of the attack was Ukraine's largest oil pumping station located in Brody, which ensures the operation of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the pipeline's operation due to "political motives." On February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the cessation of petroleum product exports to Ukraine in response to the halt of Russian oil transit through Ukraine.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova appealed to the Office of the President of Ukraine to grant permission to inspect the damaged Druzhba pipeline or to send other European diplomats there, but her request was denied.

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