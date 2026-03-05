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News Orbán’s statement Oil transit via Druzhba pipeline
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Hungary will forcefully break Ukraine’s "blockade" of "Druzhba" oil pipeline. No compromises – Orban

Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to force Ukraine to restore the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban wrote about this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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The politician's threat

According to Orban, Hungary has political and financial tools to make Ukraine restore oil transit.

"We will win. We will force them to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline unconditionally and as soon as possible," the Hungarian prime minister said.

"There will be no compromises here. No deals. We will defeat them. We will break through Ukraine’s oil blockade, we will force the Ukrainians to restore supplies not through business, not through a deal, not through a compromise, but through force. Hungary’s energy will soon flow again through the Druzhba pipeline," Orban added.

Read more: Russia will hand over to Szijjártó two Hungarian citizens who fought on side of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Background

Read more: We hope "one person" in EU will not block €90 billion, otherwise AFU will talk to him – Zelenskyy

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Hungary (703) oil pipeline (52) Orban Viktor (359)
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