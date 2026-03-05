We hope "one person" in EU will not block €90 billion, otherwise AFU will talk to him – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that no one in the EU will block the allocation of €90 billion in assistance to Ukraine.
The head of state said this during a briefing following the government’s work, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"We hope that one person in the European Union will not block €90 billion and that Ukrainian warriors will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give this person’s address to our Armed Forces, to our guys. Let them call him and talk to him in their own language," the president said, apparently referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
"We understand that we have no alternative to this money. We understand that this money is being blocked by one person. Officially, there are no secrets here," he added.
According to the president, Ukraine is counting on EU funds as well as on its own budget.
"We discussed all our areas, internal provision, production of drones and missiles. We must have prepayment from the Ukrainian side regarding future aviation, regarding Gripen and Rafale," he added.
Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine
- It should be recalled that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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