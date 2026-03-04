Szijjártó arrived in Moscow to negotiate oil and gas supplies for Hungary

On Wednesday, March 4, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó arrived in Moscow to ensure that his country would continue to receive oil and gas amid the global fuel crisis.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The reason for the visit to Russia is oil and gas.

Szijjártó complained that conflicts around the world, in particular the war in Ukraine and the US operation against Iran, threaten his country's energy security.

"I am here to ensure that the amount of oil and natural gas necessary for our country's energy supply will be delivered to Hungary, despite the changed circumstances and the global energy crisis, at the same price as before," said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Szijjártó criticized a number of countries which, in his opinion, are creating obstacles for the Hungarian energy sector. In particular, he accused Ukraine of allegedly blocking transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Croatia of hindering purchases of Russian raw materials by sea.

"As a result of the war in Iran, all global maritime oil and gas supplies faced extraordinary challenges due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where a third of global oil trade takes place," the Hungarian diplomat said.

He also added that the size of Hungarians' utility bills will depend on Russian supplies.

"If energy supplies from Russia do not reach Hungary, then, unfortunately, we will also have to forget about reducing utility bills for households," said Szijjártó.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia demand resumption of Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline

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