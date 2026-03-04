Hungary and Slovakia demand resumption of Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline

During a meeting of the EU Coordination Group on Oil, Hungary and Slovakia stated the need to resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline and accused Ukraine of unwillingness to restart supplies.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided to a correspondent of European Truth by an EU official familiar with the discussion, on condition of anonymity.

Demanded to resume transit

At a meeting of the consultative group on oil issues, Hungary and Slovakia demanded that Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline be resumed.

"Hungary and Slovakia raised the issue of Druzhba at the oil coordination group meeting this morning," a source told EuroPravda.

He said that representatives of both countries demanded that oil transit from Russia via Druzhba be resumed and accused Ukraine of unwillingness to do so despite having the technical capabilities to do so.

"The next meeting of the oil coordination group may take place next week," the official said.

The main part of the discussion of the Coordination Group on Oil on March 4, which took place at the expert level, was devoted to overcoming the consequences of events in Iran and the Middle East for oil supplies to the EU.

Experts have stated that there are currently no problems with security of supply, but rising prices and possible long-term consequences could pose a serious problem for the European Union.

"At present, EU countries are not planning any coordinated measures in the field of oil supplies," the source said.

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