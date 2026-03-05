Hungarian opposition leader Magyar reacted sharply to Zelenskyy’s statements: "I call on Ukrainian president to explain his words"

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Peter Magyar, has criticized recent statements by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This is reported in a material by the 444.hu portal, cited by Censor.NET.

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Magyar, who is one of Orban's main rivals in the upcoming elections, urged the Ukrainian president to explain his remarks.

Read more: Russia will hand over to Szijjártó two Hungarian citizens who fought on side of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Hungarian opposition politician urged Zelenskyy to explain statements

The politician emphasized that foreign leaders should not make statements that could be interpreted as pressure on Hungarian citizens or politicians.

"No foreign head of state can threaten anyone, any Hungarian. Neither the outgoing Orban government nor the future 'Tisza' government. Therefore, I urge the Ukrainian president to explain his words, and if he really said that, to retract them," Magyar stated.

The politician also emphasized that issues of Hungary's domestic policy must be decided exclusively by Hungarian citizens.

Read more: Hungarian Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador over mobilisation of Hungarians, — Szijjártó

Zelenskyy's statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously expressed hope that no one in the EU would block the allocation of 90 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

"We hope that one person in the European Union will not block the 90 billion and Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give this person's address to our Armed Forces of Ukraine, to our boys. Let them call him and communicate with him in their own language," the president noted, likely referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian government viewed such words as an "open threat." Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs wrote about this on his X account.

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Hungarian ambassador in response to similar move by Hungary

Orban blocks loan for Ukraine

As a reminder, the Hungarian Prime Minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of oil from the Russian Federation through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Read more: Sybiha called Orbán threat to Hungarian people