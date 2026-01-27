Sybiha called Orbán threat to Hungarian people

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán poses a threat to the Hungarian people.

According to Censor.NET, the head of Ukraine's foreign ministry made this statement in an interview with European Truth.

According to the foreign minister, Budapest's unfriendly rhetoric is damaging not only bilateral relations but also the citizens of Hungary themselves. Sybiha stressed that Orbán's position is blocking the European future of Ukraine and Hungarians who support European values.

Ukraine's position and Sybiha's statement

The minister commented on Hungary's accusations of Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections of another state. He called these statements unfounded and politically motivated on the eve of the election campaign in Hungary.

"We must call things by their proper names. The Prime Minister of Hungary is a threat to his own people," said Andrii Sybiha.

The foreign minister explained that blocking Ukraine's European integration also harms Hungarians living in Ukraine. He also noted that Kyiv is preparing for various scenarios following the elections in Hungary in April.

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Orbán's accusations and Budapest's response

The day before, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of political attacks and interference in the elections. He said that Hungarian intelligence services had allegedly recorded coordinated actions on the part of Kyiv.

Orbán instructed Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to summon the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest. The prime minister also promised to defend the country's sovereignty and the integrity of the electoral process.