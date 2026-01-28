Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Hungarian ambassador in response to similar move by Hungary
Today, January 28, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Antal Gezer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, where he was presented with a strong protest in connection with recent false statements by the Hungarian leadership regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.
This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.
Hungary must stop its aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric
As noted, the Hungarian diplomat was told that Ukraine is categorically opposed to Hungary's involvement of our country in the election campaign in Hungary, which openly harms the development of bilateral relations.
"The Hungarian side was urged to stop its aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric in order to avoid negative consequences for relations between the two neighboring countries," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.
Ukraine is ready for constructive cooperation
The Foreign Ministry also noted that Ukraine, for its part, remains ready to develop constructive cooperation with Hungary.
"In this context, the need to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union has been emphasized once again, which is undoubtedly in the interests of both nations and the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," the ministry added.
What preceded it?
- Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that "every Victor who tries to sell European interests deserves a slap in the face. He did not specify which Victor he was referring to in his speech.
- Orbán responded to Zelenskyy's speech in Davos, stating that "everyone will get what they deserve."
- Orbán also stated during the Davos Forum that in the next 100 years, there will be no parliament in Hungary that would vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
- On January 26, Orbán accused Ukraine of attacking Hungary in an attempt to interfere in the parliamentary elections and ordered the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest to be summoned for talks.
- On January 27, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest over Ukraine's alleged attempts to influence the results of the country's parliamentary elections in favor of the opposition party Tysa.
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