Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Hungarian ambassador in response to similar move by Hungary

Today, January 28, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Antal Gezer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, where he was presented with a strong protest in connection with recent false statements by the Hungarian leadership regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

Hungary must stop its aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric

As noted, the Hungarian diplomat was told that Ukraine is categorically opposed to Hungary's involvement of our country in the election campaign in Hungary, which openly harms the development of bilateral relations.

"The Hungarian side was urged to stop its aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric in order to avoid negative consequences for relations between the two neighboring countries," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

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Ukraine is ready for constructive cooperation

The Foreign Ministry also noted that Ukraine, for its part, remains ready to develop constructive cooperation with Hungary.

"In this context, the need to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union has been emphasized once again, which is undoubtedly in the interests of both nations and the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," the ministry added.

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