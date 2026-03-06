We demand that Hungary immediately release "Oschadbank" collectors, - National Bank of Ukraine
The National Bank of Ukraine demands the release of "Oschadbank" cash collection team employees detained in Hungary.
This is said in a statement by the NBU, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"According to information from Oschadbank, on 5 March 2026, two cash collection service vehicles were detained by Hungarian law enforcement officials.
The cash collection teams included seven bank employees. Their whereabouts are currently unknown, and there is no mobile communication. According to GPS signal data, Oschadbank's vehicles may be in the centre of Budapest," the statement said.
According to the NBU, the cash collection teams were carrying out another transport of a significant amount of foreign currency and bank metals in accordance with an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and "OSCHADBANK" JSC.
"The cargo was cleared in accordance with international transport rules and current European customs procedures.
We demand that the Hungarian authorities immediately release the Ukrainian citizens and provide an official explanation for their detention, as well as information about the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the cargo," the National Bank concluded.
What preceded this?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the "Druzhba" pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orbán said that Hungary would use "force" to break the "blockade" of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.
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