We demand that Hungary immediately release "Oschadbank" collectors, - National Bank of Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine demands the release of "Oschadbank" cash collection team employees detained in Hungary.

This is said in a statement by the NBU, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"According to information from Oschadbank, on 5 March 2026, two cash collection service vehicles were detained by Hungarian law enforcement officials.

The cash collection teams included seven bank employees. Their whereabouts are currently unknown, and there is no mobile communication. According to GPS signal data, Oschadbank's vehicles may be in the centre of Budapest," the statement said.

According to the NBU, the cash collection teams were carrying out another transport of a significant amount of foreign currency and bank metals in accordance with an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and "OSCHADBANK" JSC.

"The cargo was cleared in accordance with international transport rules and current European customs procedures.

We demand that the Hungarian authorities immediately release the Ukrainian citizens and provide an official explanation for their detention, as well as information about the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the cargo," the National Bank concluded.

Read more: Orbán: Zelenskyy is threatening not me but Hungary, I will not allow blackmail

What preceded this?

Read more: Ukraine demands that Hungary grant freedom of choice "without coercion or pressure" to two prisoners it handed over to Russia