Ukrainian consuls were not allowed to meet Oschadbank collectors who were taken hostage in Budapest, - Sybiha
Hungary has still not allowed Ukrainian consuls to visit seven Ukrainian citizens who were taken hostage in Budapest.
This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Ukrainian consuls have still not been allowed to visit seven Ukrainian citizens taken hostage in Budapest. The Hungarian side has not provided any explanation. We demand their immediate release and are preparing further action, including at the EU level," he said.
What preceded it?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government considered the Ukrainian president's statement an "open threat".
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "forcefully" break through the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
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