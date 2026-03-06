Ukrainian consuls were not allowed to meet Oschadbank collectors who were taken hostage in Budapest, - Sybiha

Hungary has still not allowed Ukrainian consuls to visit seven Ukrainian citizens who were taken hostage in Budapest.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Ukrainian consuls have still not been allowed to visit seven Ukrainian citizens taken hostage in Budapest. The Hungarian side has not provided any explanation. We demand their immediate release and are preparing further action, including at the EU level," he said.

Read more: Kremlin sends political strategists and intelligence to Hungary to help Orban win election, - media

What preceded it?

Read more: Ukraine has decided to cut off Hungary from Russian oil. We will block its aid, - Orban