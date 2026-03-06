NBU team urgently goes to Budapest due to arrest of collectors, - Pyshnyi

Representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine traveled to Hungary to investigate the situation with the detention of Oschadbank cash collection teams and vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

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"My deputy, Oleksiy Shaban, and the bank's team are urgently traveling to Budapest to clarify the situation. We are keeping the issue under control," the statement said.

Pyshnyy also said that an appeal to partners and regulators on this issue is being prepared in parallel, in particular regarding compliance with CIT control procedures in the eurozone and the corresponding actions of the Hungarian side.

"Ukrainian citizens will not be left alone in this situation. We demand official information from the Hungarian authorities about the reasons for the detention of Oschadbank employees," Pyshny emphasized.

Read more: Hungarian tax authorities confirm detention of cash collectors: among them is former general of Ukrainian special services

What preceded this?

Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat. "

Orbán said that Hungary would use "force" to break the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On the night of March 6, Oschadbank announced that its cash collection vehicles and employees had been detained in Hungary while transporting currency valuables to Ukraine.

It is known that the Oschadbank cash collection vehicles detained in Hungary are currently located on the premises of the Anti-Terrorist Center.

Hungary has still not allowed Ukrainian consuls to visit seven Ukrainian citizens who were taken hostage in Budapest.

The National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens while transporting money by Oschadbank cash collectors.

Ukrainian citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety.

Read more: Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs