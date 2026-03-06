Hungarian tax authorities confirm detention of cash collectors: among them is former general of Ukrainian special services

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration has confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens while transporting money by Oschadbank cash collectors.

This was reported by the Hungarian publication Index, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that they are suspected of money laundering.

According to the publication, a formergeneral of the Ukrainian special services is among those detained.

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"The National Tax and Customs Administration is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of money laundering. On 5 March 2026, seven Ukrainian citizens, including a former general of the Ukrainian secret service, were arrested, along with two armoured vehicles carrying cash, which were to transport a total of $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine," the report said.

It also stated that this year alone, more than $900 million, €420 million, and 146 kilograms of gold bars were transported to Ukraine via Hungary.

The tax office said that the administration immediately notified the Ukrainian consular service about the start of the procedure, but allegedly received no feedback.

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