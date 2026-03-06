Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS
The Hungarian government has shown seized cash and gold bars confiscated from Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles.
As reported by Censor.NET, the photos were published on the government’s official Facebook page.
Details
The operation was called the "Ukrainian Golden Convoy."
"Seven Ukrainian citizens, including a former secret service general, were arrested on Thursday for transporting $40 million, €35 million and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine through Hungary in two armored cash-in-transit trucks," the statement said.
It added that Hungary’s tax and customs authorities are conducting an investigation on suspicion of money laundering.
"The seven Ukrainian citizens were expelled from Hungary," the statement concluded.
Background
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As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
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