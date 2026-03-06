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News Photo Hungary detained Ukrainian cash collection vehicles
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Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Hungarian government has shown seized cash and gold bars confiscated from Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET, the photos were published on the government’s official Facebook page.

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Details

The operation was called the "Ukrainian Golden Convoy."

"Seven Ukrainian citizens, including a former secret service general, were arrested on Thursday for transporting $40 million, €35 million and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine through Hungary in two armored cash-in-transit trucks," the statement said.

It added that Hungary’s tax and customs authorities are conducting an investigation on suspicion of money laundering.

"The seven Ukrainian citizens were expelled from Hungary," the statement concluded.

The Hungarian government has shown the seized cash from Oschadbank
The Hungarian government has shown the seized cash from Oschadbank
The Hungarian government has shown the seized cash from Oschadbank
The Hungarian government has shown the seized cash from Oschadbank

Read more: Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion

Background

Read more: Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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Hungary (703) Oshchadbank (31)
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