Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion

"Oshchadbank" lawyers are already working in Hungary, and representatives of the bank's management are also heading there.

This was announced by the head of the bank's board, Yurii Katsion, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The main thing is that our employees have been found. But the fact that neither their families, nor Ukrainian diplomats, nor their employer have been able to contact them is shameful," the statement said.

According to Katsion, "Oshchadbank" will defend its interests and those of its employees in all international courts.

"Our lawyers are already working in Hungary. Representatives of the bank's management are on their way to Budapest.

The rhetoric of the Hungarian side, which groundlessly questions the source of the state bank's funds, which are being transported in accordance with international agreements and have all the necessary documentary evidence, will be subject to a separate legal assessment," the bank's chairman concluded.

Read more: Ukrainian consuls were not allowed to meet Oschadbank collectors who were taken hostage in Budapest, - Sybiha

What preceded this?

Read more: Hungarian tax authorities confirm detention of cash collectors: among them is former general of Ukrainian special services