Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion
"Oshchadbank" lawyers are already working in Hungary, and representatives of the bank's management are also heading there.
This was announced by the head of the bank's board, Yurii Katsion, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The main thing is that our employees have been found. But the fact that neither their families, nor Ukrainian diplomats, nor their employer have been able to contact them is shameful," the statement said.
According to Katsion, "Oshchadbank" will defend its interests and those of its employees in all international courts.
"Our lawyers are already working in Hungary. Representatives of the bank's management are on their way to Budapest.
The rhetoric of the Hungarian side, which groundlessly questions the source of the state bank's funds, which are being transported in accordance with international agreements and have all the necessary documentary evidence, will be subject to a separate legal assessment," the bank's chairman concluded.
What preceded this?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat. "
- Orbán said that Hungary would use "force" to break the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The Hungarian tax authorities have confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has recommended that citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest due to the detention of cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
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