Hungary to expel Ukrainian Oshchadbank collectors
Seven Ukrainian cash collectors detained by Hungarian tax and customs authorities will be deported from Hungary.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced on X social media by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács.
According to Hungarian authorities, the country's National Tax and Customs Administration has identified seven Ukrainian citizens detained in connection with the transportation of large amounts of cash and gold through Hungarian territory.
The administration spokesman said that "the operation was supervised by a former general of the Ukrainian Security Service, with a former major of the Ukrainian Air Force acting as deputy."
What preceded this?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat. "
- Orbán said that Hungary would use "force" to break the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- On the night of March 6, Oshchadbank announced that its cash collection vehicles and employees had been detained in Hungary while transporting currency valuables to Ukraine.
- It is known that the Oshchadbank cash collection vehicles detained in Hungary are currently located on the premises of the Anti-Terrorist Center.
- Hungary has still not allowed Ukrainian consuls to visit seven Ukrainian citizens who were taken hostage in Budapest.
- The National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens while transporting money by "Oshchadbank" cash collectors.
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Ukrainian citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the inability to guarantee their safety.
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