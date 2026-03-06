Hungary to expel Ukrainian Oshchadbank collectors

Seven Ukrainian cash collectors detained by Hungarian tax and customs authorities will be deported from Hungary.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on X social media by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács.

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According to Hungarian authorities, the country's National Tax and Customs Administration has identified seven Ukrainian citizens detained in connection with the transportation of large amounts of cash and gold through Hungarian territory.

The administration spokesman said that "the operation was supervised by a former general of the Ukrainian Security Service, with a former major of the Ukrainian Air Force acting as deputy."

Read more: Hungarian tax authorities confirm detention of cash collectors: among them is former general of Ukrainian special services

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