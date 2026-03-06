Seven "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit workers detained in Hungary returned to Ukraine, Sybiha says. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers who had been detained in Hungary.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a post by the minister on the social network X.

Seven Ukrainians returned home

"I have already reported to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that we were able to secure the release of seven Ukrainian nationals who were held in Budapest. They are already safe, and they have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls have provided necessary assistance," Sybiha said.

He thanked "our team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as well as law enforcement agencies, state institutions, state banks and everyone who helped secure their release."

Read more: There is information that five cash-in-transit workers abducted in Hungary are being taken to border, Sybiha says

Update

Later, Oschadbank said that all seven men are currently safe and receiving the necessary support from the Oschadbank.

Photo: Oschadbank

Photo: Facebook page of Andrii Pyshnyi, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine

"They are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has experienced a flare-up of a chronic illness as a result of what they went through. He was provided with the necessary medical assistance at the Ukrainian border. Oschadbank is grateful to the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukraine’s diplomatic missions in Hungary, and all the state bodies involved for assisting in bringing the bank’s employees home," the statement said.

Photo: Facebook page of Andrii Pyshnyi, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine

It is noted that Oschadbank continues to cooperate with Ukrainian state authorities and international partners to clarify all the circumstances of the unlawful detention of Oschadbank employees and to secure the return of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the valuables they were carrying.

"The total amount of valuables in the two vehicles was $40 million, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold. Oschadbank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances," the bank stressed.

Read more: Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion

Background

Watch more: Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS