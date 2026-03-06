Seven "Oschadbank" cash-in-transit workers detained in Hungary returned to Ukraine, Sybiha says. VIDEO
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers who had been detained in Hungary.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to a post by the minister on the social network X.
Seven Ukrainians returned home
"I have already reported to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that we were able to secure the release of seven Ukrainian nationals who were held in Budapest. They are already safe, and they have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls have provided necessary assistance," Sybiha said.
He thanked "our team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as well as law enforcement agencies, state institutions, state banks and everyone who helped secure their release."
Update
Later, Oschadbank said that all seven men are currently safe and receiving the necessary support from the Oschadbank.
"They are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has experienced a flare-up of a chronic illness as a result of what they went through. He was provided with the necessary medical assistance at the Ukrainian border. Oschadbank is grateful to the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukraine’s diplomatic missions in Hungary, and all the state bodies involved for assisting in bringing the bank’s employees home," the statement said.
It is noted that Oschadbank continues to cooperate with Ukrainian state authorities and international partners to clarify all the circumstances of the unlawful detention of Oschadbank employees and to secure the return of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the valuables they were carrying.
"The total amount of valuables in the two vehicles was $40 million, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold. Oschadbank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances," the bank stressed.
Background
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As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
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