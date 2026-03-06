There is information that five cash-in-transit workers abducted in Hungary are being taken to border, Sybiha says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said there is public, though so far officially unconfirmed, information that five of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers abducted by Hungary are being taken to the border for further deportation.
He said this while speaking to journalists, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET says.
Sybiha noted that the Hungarian side had completely cut off consular contact with the Ukrainians, deprived them of means of communication and is holding them in a location unknown to Kyiv.
"There is public information which has not yet been officially confirmed that five citizens are being taken to the border for the purpose of their deportation. As minister, I cannot confirm this to you. I have only information from public sources. The consuls have no confirmation," the foreign minister said.
The minister stressed that Ukraine’s demand to release the citizens and the convoy remains unchanged. In Kyiv’s view, Hungary’s actions amount to an unacceptable act of state racketeering and terrorism.
"We will act within the framework of international law, observing all our obligations. We will not allow the humiliation of our citizens, provocations against Ukraine, or the abduction of Ukrainian property," Sybiha said.
Background
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As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
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