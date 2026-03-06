There is information that five cash-in-transit workers abducted in Hungary are being taken to border, Sybiha says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said there is public, though so far officially unconfirmed, information that five of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers abducted by Hungary are being taken to the border for further deportation.

He said this while speaking to journalists, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET says.

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Sybiha noted that the Hungarian side had completely cut off consular contact with the Ukrainians, deprived them of means of communication and is holding them in a location unknown to Kyiv.

"There is public information which has not yet been officially confirmed that five citizens are being taken to the border for the purpose of their deportation. As minister, I cannot confirm this to you. I have only information from public sources. The consuls have no confirmation," the foreign minister said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine’s demand to release the citizens and the convoy remains unchanged. In Kyiv’s view, Hungary’s actions amount to an unacceptable act of state racketeering and terrorism.

"We will act within the framework of international law, observing all our obligations. We will not allow the humiliation of our citizens, provocations against Ukraine, or the abduction of Ukrainian property," Sybiha said.

Watch more: Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

Read more: Sybiha sees "Russian fingerprints" in detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers in Hungary