Sybiha sees "Russian fingerprints" in detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers in Hungary
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine views the incident involving Ukrainian citizens in Hungary as a possible provocation.
He said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports citing TSN.
A meeting is currently being held at the Foreign Ministry with the ambassadors of EU countries and the United States, during which representatives of Ukraine’s banking system will present information regarding the incident in Hungary.
According to Sybiha, the Ukrainian side is closely monitoring all statements by Hungary’s leadership. The minister noted that hints of a possible provocation had been noticed several days before the incident.
"We saw hints several days before this incident that some kind of provocation was being prepared and, in fact, you know, it is like a confession or admission of a crime in advance," the minister said.
He noted that, in Ukraine’s view, this scenario is now beginning to unfold.
"Russian fingerprints"
In addition, the foreign minister said he sees "Russian fingerprints" in this situation.
"It also seems to me that these trips by certain representatives of the Hungarian authorities to Moscow are all part of a chain of certain events, certain provocations, and they will probably continue to be expected in the future, unfortunately," Sybiha said.
He also drew attention to the fact that Russian occupation forces had previously illegally taken Ukrainian citizens out of the Sumy region, and now, according to him, Ukrainians are effectively being taken hostage on the territory of a European country that is a member of the European Union and NATO.
Background
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As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
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