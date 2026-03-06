Sybiha sees "Russian fingerprints" in detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers in Hungary

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine views the incident involving Ukrainian citizens in Hungary as a possible provocation.

He said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

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A meeting is currently being held at the Foreign Ministry with the ambassadors of EU countries and the United States, during which representatives of Ukraine’s banking system will present information regarding the incident in Hungary.

According to Sybiha, the Ukrainian side is closely monitoring all statements by Hungary’s leadership. The minister noted that hints of a possible provocation had been noticed several days before the incident.

"We saw hints several days before this incident that some kind of provocation was being prepared and, in fact, you know, it is like a confession or admission of a crime in advance," the minister said.

He noted that, in Ukraine’s view, this scenario is now beginning to unfold.

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"Russian fingerprints"

In addition, the foreign minister said he sees "Russian fingerprints" in this situation.

"It also seems to me that these trips by certain representatives of the Hungarian authorities to Moscow are all part of a chain of certain events, certain provocations, and they will probably continue to be expected in the future, unfortunately," Sybiha said.

He also drew attention to the fact that Russian occupation forces had previously illegally taken Ukrainian citizens out of the Sumy region, and now, according to him, Ukrainians are effectively being taken hostage on the territory of a European country that is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Background

Read more: Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion