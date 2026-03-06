European Commission rebukes Zelenskyy’s remarks about Orban: Such rhetoric is unacceptable, there should be no threats

The European Commission considers the recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to be "unacceptable."

Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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European Commission’s reaction

The European Commission said Zelenskyy should not threaten EU member states.

"Regarding President Zelenskyy’s comments, we as the European Commission clearly state that such language is unacceptable. There should be no threats against EU member states," Gill said.

Read more: Oshchadbank employees have been found, lawyers are already working in Hungary, - board chairman Katsion

The EU believes "that such rhetoric from all sides is neither helpful nor conducive to achieving common goals."

Gill also added that the European Commission’s goal is "to get everyone to calm down a little and dial down the rhetoric." According to him, Brussels is holding "active talks with all sides" to resolve the crisis.

"To achieve the goals I mentioned, namely: to take all possible steps to put pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression, to provide a loan to Ukraine, and to ensure the energy security of our member states," the deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission said.

Watch more: Hungary called seizure of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles operation "Ukrainian Golden Convoy". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Orban’s threats against Ukraine

As reported, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have escalated in recent days.

Read more: Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs