European Commission rebukes Zelenskyy’s remarks about Orban: Such rhetoric is unacceptable, there should be no threats
The European Commission considers the recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to be "unacceptable."
Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.
European Commission’s reaction
The European Commission said Zelenskyy should not threaten EU member states.
"Regarding President Zelenskyy’s comments, we as the European Commission clearly state that such language is unacceptable. There should be no threats against EU member states," Gill said.
The EU believes "that such rhetoric from all sides is neither helpful nor conducive to achieving common goals."
Gill also added that the European Commission’s goal is "to get everyone to calm down a little and dial down the rhetoric." According to him, Brussels is holding "active talks with all sides" to resolve the crisis.
"To achieve the goals I mentioned, namely: to take all possible steps to put pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression, to provide a loan to Ukraine, and to ensure the energy security of our member states," the deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission said.
Orban’s threats against Ukraine
As reported, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have escalated in recent days.
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As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
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On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
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