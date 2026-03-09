Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over treatment of detained Oschadbank cash collectors
On Monday, 9 March, Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heizer was summoned to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET informs.
Protest lodged with Hungarian ambassador
A strong protest was expressed to the Hungarian diplomat over Hungary’s gross violations of its international legal obligations, in particular the European Convention on Human Rights, the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the Ukrainian-Hungarian consular convention, in its treatment of unlawfully detained Ukrainian citizens who were transporting a valuable cargo from Vienna to Ukraine under an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and Oschadbank.
In addition, the Hungarian side was informed of Ukraine’s position on the unacceptability of intimidation, psychological pressure, and excessive use of force against Ukrainian citizens.
"The Hungarian ambassador’s attention was also drawn to the fact that despite an official request sent through diplomatic channels, Ukrainian consular officials were not granted access to the detainees, which constitutes a gross violation of the above-mentioned international legal instruments," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian side also requested information regarding the legislative initiative of the head of the Fidesz parliamentary faction, in particular, the subject of regulation of the legislative initiative and the purpose of the future law.
Background
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of 6 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash collectors who had been detained in Hungary.
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