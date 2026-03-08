Szijjártó once again spoke about "Ukrainian military mafia" in relation to money seized by Hungary: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Péter Szijjártó, has once again made unfounded claims that money transported by Oschadbank cash collectors through Hungarian territory may belong to the "Ukrainian military mafia." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to the Hungarian minister's statement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by Szijjártó on Facebook and a post by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on the social network X.

Szijjártó speaks again about the "Ukrainian military mafia"

Szijjártó responded to a Sunday post on social media by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who called on Hungary to return illegally seized cash collection vehicles, currency, and gold bars.

"There is no need to be angry, but we must finally answer some simple questions: why were Ukrainians transporting $900 million and €420 million in cash to Hungary? What did they spend it on and in whose interests? How much of it was spent in Hungary and in whose interests? Ukrainians have been unable to answer these simple questions for three days now, so suspicions are growing that this could be money from the Ukrainian military mafia," asked the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Read more: There is information that five cash-in-transit workers abducted in Hungary are being taken to border, Sybiha says

Response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi responded to Szijjártó regarding the seized money.

"In Ukraine, we say, 'The thief's hat is on fire.' This means that 'an unclean conscience exposes itself.' That is exactly how it is. We are waiting for the stolen funds to be returned and are preparing specific legal measures. We will also demand justice and accountability," wrote the agency's spokesperson.

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