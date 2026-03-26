If EU does not unblock loan of 90 billion euros, we hope for alternative, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for an alternative solution that would allow Ukraine to secure funding if the EU is unable to unblock the €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
He stated this in an interview with Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Granting Ukraine a loan is a position agreed upon by all EU leaders at the end of 2025. The alternative to this step is now a matter for the European Union.
"We would be grateful if they could unblock this funding channel. If they do not, we hope for an alternative that will allow us to receive these funds; otherwise, the Ukrainian army will be underfunded," the statement reads.
According to the president, funding for the production of drones—including long-range drones and interceptor drones—as well as air defense systems will be insufficient, because Ukraine is allocating funds from that budget both to European air defense systems and to American RAS-3 missiles.
"This is a risk for everyone. It is a risk to European security. I believe there will be no collapse and that Europeans will resolve this issue as well," concluded Zelenskyy.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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