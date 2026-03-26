If EU does not unblock loan of 90 billion euros, we hope for alternative, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for an alternative solution that would allow Ukraine to secure funding if the EU is unable to unblock the €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Granting Ukraine a loan is a position agreed upon by all EU leaders at the end of 2025. The alternative to this step is now a matter for the European Union.

"We would be grateful if they could unblock this funding channel. If they do not, we hope for an alternative that will allow us to receive these funds; otherwise, the Ukrainian army will be underfunded," the statement reads.

According to the president, funding for the production of drones—including long-range drones and interceptor drones—as well as air defense systems will be insufficient, because Ukraine is allocating funds from that budget both to European air defense systems and to American RAS-3 missiles.

"This is a risk for everyone. It is a risk to European security. I believe there will be no collapse and that Europeans will resolve this issue as well," concluded Zelenskyy.

Read more: US ready to provide security guarantees if Ukraine hands over Donbas to Russia, - Zelenskyy

What happened before?