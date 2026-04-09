Fico won’t be able to pressure EU if Orban loses election, - Bloomberg

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has vowed to continue his campaign against the European Union if Viktor Orbán loses power after the elections. However, it is unlikely that he will succeed.

This is reported in a Bloomberg article, according to Censor.NET.

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Sources interviewed by the publication noted that it will be difficult for the Prime Minister of Slovakia to do so, as his country is heavily dependent on EU aid, and Fico’s own government is not as strong as Orbán’s.

See also: Orbán stated that "Ukrainians will have no choice" but to lift the "oil blockade" following his election victory

"Fico's next move will determine how quickly the EU will be able to allocate more than 90 billion euros to Ukraine," the article states.

The Slovak leader backed Orbán's veto on the suspension of lending, which sparked outrage among most EU member states.

Despite threats last month that Fico might "take the baton from Hungary," he will likely back down if Orbán loses power, the sources added.

Elections in Hungary will take place on April 12.

Read: EU Prepares 5 Scenarios in Case Orbán Wins the Election, - Politico