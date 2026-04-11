Fico and Babiš backed Orbán ahead of parliamentary elections

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have expressed their support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by Fico on the social media platform X and the Reuters news agency, which quoted Babiš's statement.

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Fico expressed his support

The Slovak prime minister said he would be monitoring the Hungarian elections during his visit to Vietnam.

"I wish Viktor Orbán every success in achieving all his political goals in the parliamentary elections. In my entire long political career, I have never met such a resolute defender of his country’s sovereignty and national interests as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán," wrote Fico.

He added that, together with Orbán, they are making "enormous efforts to foster high-quality friendly relations between our countries and to ensure excellent conditions for national minorities."

Read more: Fico won’t be able to pressure EU if Orban loses election, - Bloomberg

Babiš also backed Orbán

Czech Prime Minister Babiš also voiced his support for Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

He stated that Orbán "is the best choice for protecting Hungary's interests and ensuring stability in turbulent times."

"I am supporting Viktor Orbán this Sunday. He has always fought for a stronger Europe built on peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, and competitiveness. In these turbulent times, choosing stability and proven leadership matters more than ever," Babiš said.