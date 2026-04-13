Ukraine lifts its advice to citizens to refrain from travelling to Hungary, - Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry is lifting its previous advice to citizens to refrain from travelling to Hungary.

This was announced by Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We are lifting the advice to citizens to refrain from travelling to Hungary.

Following the conclusion of the election campaign in Hungary yesterday, the Foreign Ministry is lifting its previous recommendations for citizens to refrain from travelling to Hungary. This election campaign, which, unfortunately, was rife with manipulation regarding Ukraine, is now behind us. Consequently, the heightened risks of provocations, which led to the introduction of these restrictions, have subsided," the minister noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that, in political terms, the election results will lead to a normalisation of relations.

"Ukraine is ready to work towards achieving this goal. ... I also wish to set Ukrainians’ expectations on a realistic footing. Ahead lies painstaking, pragmatic and calm work to find common ground, restore mutual respect and realise shared pragmatic interests. Our peoples deserve for us to follow this path, and we will work to restore good neighbourly relations in the interests of our two countries and Europe as a whole," Sybiha concluded.

Read more: Fico and Babiš backed Orbán ahead of parliamentary elections

Elections in Hungary

What led up to this?

Read more: Ursula von der Leyen has reacted to results of Hungarian elections