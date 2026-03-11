Zelenskyy: I am unaware of what Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not know what the Hungarian delegation, which arrived in Ukraine earlier, is doing.

The head of state told reporters about this during a meeting with Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy commented on the visit of the Hungarian delegation

"I don't know what the delegation is doing here," said the president.

Possible restoration of "Friendship"

Zelenskyy also said that during recent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, it was agreed that Ukraine should provide EU leaders with a date for the possible resumption of technical processes on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Firstly, regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, we are discussing this issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Costa. In our recent talks, we agreed that Ukraine should give the EU presidents a date for possible resumption, meaning when it will be repaired from a technical standpoint," the head of state said.

He noted that it would take 1.5 to 2 months to restore the technical capabilities of Druzhba, and 6 months to restore the tanks that were destroyed by Russian missiles.

Zelenskyy also added that it is necessary to restore the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that Hungary had sent a delegation to Ukraine to negotiate the situation with the Druzhba oil pipeline, whose transit through Ukrainian territory was suspended at the end of January.